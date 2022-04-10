Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $408.95. 526,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,712. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $257.42 and a 12-month high of $411.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

