Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.96 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $103.05. 6,175,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.