Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,206,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,468,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after buying an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,796,000 after buying an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 260,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,381. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

