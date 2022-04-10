Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of BlackLine worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BlackLine by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 283,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

