Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 171,721 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.87. 3,120,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

