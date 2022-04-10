Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,498 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. 2,954,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

