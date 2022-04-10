Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,861 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $362.68. 861,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,191. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

