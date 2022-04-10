Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 4,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onion Global during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.