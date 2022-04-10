Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $493,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

