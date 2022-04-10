Omnitude Hits 24 Hour Volume of $166,552.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (ECOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $620,988.38 and approximately $166,552.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00036214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00106786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

