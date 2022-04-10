OMNIQ Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $6.35 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

