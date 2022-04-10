ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.