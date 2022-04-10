Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 4.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. 9,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,029,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $590.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after buying an additional 2,700,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 119.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $6,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

