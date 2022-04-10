NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $211.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $165.30 and last traded at $168.25, with a volume of 15810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.92.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $126,053,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $122,309,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average of $204.14. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

