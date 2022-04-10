Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post sales of $398.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $400.60 million. Nutanix posted sales of $344.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NTNX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

