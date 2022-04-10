Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.10. 4,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 581,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

