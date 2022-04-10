NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.66 and a beta of 0.84.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.