Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$46.25

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.18. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

