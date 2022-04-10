Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nomura (Get Rating)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.