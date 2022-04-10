Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

