Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomura by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

