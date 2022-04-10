Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,660,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

