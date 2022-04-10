Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 760 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $15,278,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.71 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

