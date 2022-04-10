Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSA opened at $64.15 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

