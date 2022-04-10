Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.51 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

