Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 530 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $189.02 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 153.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

