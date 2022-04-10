Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,240 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after buying an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

