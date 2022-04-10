Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Entergy by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $123.32 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $4,202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.