Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 31,850 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $194.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average is $169.77.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

