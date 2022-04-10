NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.09 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

