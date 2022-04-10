NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $89.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NEE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. 5,731,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,830. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

