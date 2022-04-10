News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of News by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS remained flat at $$21.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,838. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

