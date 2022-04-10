Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) to report sales of $657.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.10 million and the lowest is $559.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,928,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.