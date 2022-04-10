Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) to report sales of $657.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.10 million and the lowest is $559.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,928,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,033. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.