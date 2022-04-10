Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $657.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $756.10 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,928,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 1,944,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

