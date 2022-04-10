Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,337. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

