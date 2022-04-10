Neutrino USD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $25.73 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.59 or 0.07581061 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,660.02 or 0.99768278 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,039,531,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,530,663 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

