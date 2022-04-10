Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Nephros has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nephros during the 4th quarter worth about $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

