National Bankshares Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$60.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.38.

TECK.B stock opened at C$51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.77. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.36 and a 52 week high of C$54.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

