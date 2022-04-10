National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$117.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

