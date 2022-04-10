National Bank of Canada FI Takes $56,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,003 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after acquiring an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in IAA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,475,000 after purchasing an additional 406,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IAA by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAA opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

