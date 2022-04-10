National Bank of Canada FI Takes $55,000 Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

