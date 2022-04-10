National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Loop Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 999.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,944 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.27. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

