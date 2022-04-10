National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

