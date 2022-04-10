National Bank of Canada FI Invests $49,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $77,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $225,000.

2U stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

