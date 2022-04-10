National Bank of Canada FI Invests $46,000 in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVAL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

