National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 537 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,530,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

