National Asset Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $170.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

