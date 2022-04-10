National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,898 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 723.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

