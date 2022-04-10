National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

