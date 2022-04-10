National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,207 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

