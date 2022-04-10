National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.